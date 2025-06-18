India's Energy Transition Journey: A Global Insight

India has made notable progress in its energy transition efforts, ranking 71st globally, a slight drop from last year's 63rd position. The World Economic Forum released its annual Energy Transition Index, revealing that despite this decline, India remains a significant improver among large economies, particularly in energy access and transition readiness.

The report, which evaluates 118 countries, placed Sweden at the top, followed by Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Switzerland. In contrast, Congo was ranked the lowest. Significantly, China and India were commended for their strides in enhancing energy equity and clean energy investments.

As the world grapples with rising energy demands and emissions, the WEF emphasized the crucial role of large economies like China, the US, EU, Japan, and India, accounting for half of the global GDP and energy supply. To further bolster their energy security, WEF recommends continued investments in renewables and infrastructure, crucial amidst geopolitical tensions and investment gaps.