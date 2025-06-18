Uttar Pradesh Promotes Wellness with 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol in Workplaces
The Uttar Pradesh government integrates 'Y-Break' Yoga into daily office routines to reduce stress and promote health. This initiative involves short yoga sessions and digital tools, with plans to expand yoga culture to the wider community through NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations.
The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to incorporate yoga into daily governance and office settings ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Acting on guidance from the Ministry of AYUSH, the state has mandated all government offices to implement the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol, according to an official release.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the initiative aims to uphold India's rich yogic heritage while establishing a stress-free, healthier work environment. The Y-Break protocol, designed specifically for desk workers, consists of short 5 to 10-minute sessions focusing on exercises for the neck, back, and waist along with deep breathing to alleviate tension and boost focus.
The state also plans to employ digital tools such as the Namaste Yoga App and Y-Break App to spread yoga awareness. Further extending its reach, the government will collaborate with NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations to make yoga a community initiative, ensuring its adoption beyond just government entities.
