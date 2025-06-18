Left Menu

Delta Electronics and KP Group Forge Path to India's Green Energy Future

Delta Electronics India and KP Group have signed agreements to supply solar inverters, battery storage systems, and EV charging solutions across India. This collaboration intends to develop integrated green hydrogen and EV stations, enhancing India’s clean mobility and energy independence. The partnership emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and reliability.

Delta Electronics and KP Group Forge Path to India's Green Energy Future
  • Country:
  • India

Delta Electronics India announced on Wednesday its collaboration with KP Group through three strategic agreements. The deals involve the provision of solar inverters, battery energy storage systems, and EV charging infrastructure, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Key to this partnership is Delta's delivery of high-efficiency solar PV inverters and system components critical to the development of green hydrogen and EV stations. This effort aims to bolster green energy initiatives both domestically and internationally.

Under these agreements, Delta Electronics will play a significant role in powering KP Group's ambitious plans for renewable energy by supplying solar and charging technology and providing essential training and support to ensure effective implementation and operation.

