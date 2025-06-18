Punjab Leaders Clash Over Murder of Influencer Kanchan Kumari

The Chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission, Raj Lali Gill, strongly condemned the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, asserting that no one should take the law into their own hands. Gill announced plans to petition top constitutional authorities, urging action against online platforms she believes harm societal integrity.

In a statement to ANI, Gill stressed, "Law enforcement is the duty of the police, not individuals." She revealed her intentions to write to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Chief Minister, and Governor, appealing for a ban on online sites she argues are degrading societal morals. Contrastingly, Giani Malkit Singh, Akal Takht Sahib's Head Granthi, defended the murder, claiming it was justified due to Kumari's alleged defamation of the Sikh religion.

Malkit Singh expressed to reporters that those who defame Sikhism deserve such treatment, while police discovered Kumari's body inside a car near Bathinda's Adesh Hospital on June 12. Bathinda SP Narinder Singh reported the investigation is a priority, focusing on reconstructing the sequence of events leading to her death and identifying the perpetrators.

