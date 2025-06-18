Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Potential Disruptions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has forecast substantial rainfall across Odisha, with eight to nine locations experiencing heavy downpours in the last 24 hours. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty highlighted that a well-marked low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to bring further rainfall over the next two to three days.

Mohanty stated, "Heavy rainfall has been recorded in eight to nine places across Odisha in the last day. A low-pressure area in Gangetic West Bengal is expected to continue delivering significant rainfall across the state. The next 24 hours could see light to moderate showers statewide, while Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall." The low-pressure area, paired with an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, is predicted to shift northwest toward Jharkhand within 24 hours.

With the forecasted heavy rain, IMD has issued a cautionary advisory to fishermen, warning of squally weather conditions with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph and gusts reaching up to 55 kmph. These conditions, expected from June 18 to June 19 along and off the Odisha coast, have led to a warning against venturing into the sea. The IMD reports the highest rainfall over the last 24 hours included 13 cm in Joda (Keonjhar), 12 cm in Tiring (Mayurbhanj), and 10 cm in Banspal (Keonjhar), alongside other significant measurements around the region.

Potential impacts highlighted by the IMD include damage to crops, unsecured structures, and communication lines in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda. The risk encompasses minor damages to kutcha roads and minor disruptions to power lines, with overall impacts threatening plantations, horticulture, and transportation.

The threat extends to infrastructure with trepidation over uprooted trees, moderate damage to banana and papaya crops, and compromised embankments, likely causing traffic obstruction and urban flooding. The IMD has cautioned residents to brace for potential marine and inland water pathways being affected, alongside significant structural damage spanning kutcha houses, roads, and urban transportation connectivity.