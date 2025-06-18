Himachal CM Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects and Advocates for Farmers' Interests

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took center stage on Wednesday, inaugurating major infrastructure projects including a new bus stand in Theog and a fruit and vegetable market complex in Shilaru, with costs totaling over Rs 37 crore. Addressing the attendees, the Chief Minister heralded the completion of the long-delayed bus stand as fulfilling a substantial public demand while adding facilities and planning further developments, such as a new shopping complex funded by the state government.

In a stir of anticipation for local agriculturists, the Chief Minister revealed that the Shilaru market complex aims to secure fair pricing for farmers' produce, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish robust marketing infrastructure. Furthermore, Sukhu announced the upcoming construction of a Rs 26 crore winery at Parala Market and committed further investment in healthcare with a Rs 1,350 crore pledge towards medical technologies at Shimla and Tanda Medical College.

Emphasizing governmental responsiveness post-2023 natural calamity, CM Sukhu outlined actions taken to restore connectivity in apple-producing regions, including the introduction of a Universal Carton. He urged the central government to regulate apple imports to protect local farmers and announced plans for tourism through the newly opened Shipki-La Pass, building on the state's resilience and self-reliance narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)