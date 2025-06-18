Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects and Advocates for Farmers' Interests

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated infrastructure projects at Theog and Shilaru, worth over Rs 37 crore. He emphasized the government's focus on modernizing agriculture markets, enhancing healthcare facilities, and supporting local horticulturists. The administration also highlighted efforts to improve transportation and scrutinize apple imports to protect local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:37 IST
Himachal CM Unveils Major Infrastructure Projects and Advocates for Farmers' Interests
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took center stage on Wednesday, inaugurating major infrastructure projects including a new bus stand in Theog and a fruit and vegetable market complex in Shilaru, with costs totaling over Rs 37 crore. Addressing the attendees, the Chief Minister heralded the completion of the long-delayed bus stand as fulfilling a substantial public demand while adding facilities and planning further developments, such as a new shopping complex funded by the state government.

In a stir of anticipation for local agriculturists, the Chief Minister revealed that the Shilaru market complex aims to secure fair pricing for farmers' produce, highlighting ongoing efforts to establish robust marketing infrastructure. Furthermore, Sukhu announced the upcoming construction of a Rs 26 crore winery at Parala Market and committed further investment in healthcare with a Rs 1,350 crore pledge towards medical technologies at Shimla and Tanda Medical College.

Emphasizing governmental responsiveness post-2023 natural calamity, CM Sukhu outlined actions taken to restore connectivity in apple-producing regions, including the introduction of a Universal Carton. He urged the central government to regulate apple imports to protect local farmers and announced plans for tourism through the newly opened Shipki-La Pass, building on the state's resilience and self-reliance narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025