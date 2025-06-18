Dollar Slides Amid Middle East Tensions and Federal Reserve Anticipation

The U.S. dollar experienced mixed trading as geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran intensified, prompting investors to lean towards safe-haven currencies. The dollar edged higher against the Swiss franc but dipped against the Japanese yen, highlighting market volatility ahead of a critical Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Amidst speculation of potential U.S. military involvement in the region, investor worries focus on the implications for energy supply chains and international market stability. Iranian leadership resisted surrender demands, as the U.S. bolstered regional military presence, further complicating the economic outlook in the volatile area.

The dollar's perceived safety appeal diminished slightly, although it's still down globally against a basket of major currencies. As central banks worldwide prepare rate decisions against a backdrop of inflation data and international pressures, financial markets brace for the Federal Reserve's strategy amid a challenging economic climate.

