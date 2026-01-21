Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Oil Imports: Defying Trade Bans

Israel's oil imports from Azerbaijan, via Turkey's Ceyhan port, reached a three-year peak in 2025. Despite Turkey's trade ban over Israel's conflict with Hamas, ship-tracking data shows a 31% increase in Azerbaijani crude imports. Ships often switch off trackers, bypassing Turkey's restrictions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2025, Israel's imports of Azerbaijani oil from Turkey's Ceyhan port hit a three-year high, ship-tracking data reveals. This increase underscores Israel's strategic maneuvering to secure oil supplies amidst ongoing political tensions over its conflict in Gaza.

Turkey enforced a trade ban with Israel in June 2024 due to Israel's actions in Gaza, impacting official trade records. However, Israel's imports continued unchecked, demonstrating the nation's persistent economic ties with businesses from condemning countries, such as South Africa being its top coal supplier in 2025.

Reportedly, ships transporting oil to Israel often switch off their tracking systems, officially signaling other destinations. This tactic allows them to avoid Turkey's restrictions, as evidenced by several tankers delivering oil directly to Israel. Azerbaijani crude now constitutes the largest portion of Israel's oil supply, substantially outpacing Russia.

