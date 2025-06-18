Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Monsoon with Robust Disaster Preparedness Plan

With the monsoon season fast approaching, the Himachal Pradesh government has ramped up its disaster preparedness initiatives to mitigate potential damage from rain-induced calamities across the state. A high-level meeting, led by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, brought together district officials, central government agencies, and various departments to assess readiness ahead of the season.

The meeting conducted an exhaustive review of the strategies in place, emphasizing inter-agency coordination, emergency communication systems, flood control tactics, infrastructure readiness, and response mechanisms. Special Secretary DC Rana underscored the monsoon's dual impact on the region, being crucial for agriculture but also a harbinger of destruction. He stressed the necessity of comprehensive planning.

Rana pointed out the critical importance of maintaining emergency communication as regular networks often fail during heavy rains. Satellite communication systems and satellite phones are prepped as alternatives. Earlier this month, a mock drill, held on June 2, tested emergency systems and disaster response protocols. Over 30 major dams are under stringent monitoring and communication protocols to ensure safety, and state-wide mock exercises highlight the government's commitment to inter-departmental coordination and disaster readiness. Proactive planning and ground-level vigilance were emphasized as key elements in preparing for potential monsoon challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)