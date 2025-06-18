Panchayats Rally for International Day of Yoga 2025: A Nationwide Movement

Panchayats across India are setting the stage for a monumental International Day of Yoga 2025, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. The Prime Minister's letter urged Gram Pradhans to spearhead efforts in their communities, inspiring mass participation on this global occasion.

Highlighting the event's significance, Modi emphasized the completion of a decade-long journey of yoga's global resurgence. Describing yoga as integral to India's cultural heritage, he underscored its role in fostering physical and mental strength. This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' emphasizes unity and global welfare.

Responding to the call, panchayats are organizing diverse activities such as yoga sessions and community programs at schools and public spaces. Leaders like Om Prakash Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Sunil Kumar W from Madhya Pradesh are leading efforts that aim to engage all demographics, ensuring yoga becomes a daily practice nationwide.