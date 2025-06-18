Powering Border Villages: Uttarakhand's Electrification Drive

The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited is set to illuminate the remotest villages of the India-China border with grid-based electricity. This initiative falls under the Centre's Border Out Post (BoP) and Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) schemes, aimed at enhancing strategic infrastructure in these critical areas.

Under these programs, the tender process for supplying electricity to 43 ITBP Out Posts spanning Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli districts has reached completion. Additionally, the VVP scheme will bring electricity to 882 homes in eight villages, including Purali in Uttarkashi and Navi, Kutti, Gunji, Garbyang, Sheela, Baling, and Tidang in Pithoragarh.

Survey work, encompassing technical estimates and logistical planning, is underway despite the region's difficult terrain and climatic challenges. The project's progress marks a significant step in providing essential infrastructure to these strategically important areas.

