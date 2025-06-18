Kedarnath Yatra 2025: A Booming Pilgrimage Economy

Since the reopening of Shri Kedarnath Yatra on May 2, a notable influx of over 1.14 million pilgrims has been recorded, officials reported on Wednesday. This influx has significantly bolstered the local economy, with businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transport services generating approximately three billion rupees.

Local traders, women self-help groups, and transportation operators, including horse-mule and heli services, have greatly benefited. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Ashish Rawat highlighted that 227,614 pilgrims reached the sacred site via horses and mules, amassing an income of Rs 66.7 crore. Notably, the outbreak of equine influenza temporarily affected these operations.

Heli services, crucial for pilgrims unable to undertake the trek, were emphasized by District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey. Operating from nine helipads with eight companies, these services assisted 49,247 devotees and earned approximately Rs 60 crore. Devotees are encouraged to book heli rides through the official IRCTC website.

Dandi-kandi services, preferred for young children, generated Rs 2 crore in revenue. The authorities also imposed fines totaling Rs 4.17 lakh for environmental violations. Additionally, over 7,000 operators are registered for dandi-kandi services this year, and 225 vehicles are registered for shuttle services, bringing in around Rs 11 crore for taxi operators by June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)