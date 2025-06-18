Left Menu

Kedarnath Yatra 2025: A Booming Pilgrimage Economy

In just 48 days since the Kedarnath Yatra opened, over 1.14 million pilgrims have visited, significantly boosting the local economy. Businesses have generated around three billion rupees. Nodal services like horses and heli flights play crucial roles, contributing tens of crores in revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:34 IST
Kedarnath Yatra 2025: A Booming Pilgrimage Economy
Kedarnath Temple (File Photo /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Since the reopening of Shri Kedarnath Yatra on May 2, a notable influx of over 1.14 million pilgrims has been recorded, officials reported on Wednesday. This influx has significantly bolstered the local economy, with businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transport services generating approximately three billion rupees.

Local traders, women self-help groups, and transportation operators, including horse-mule and heli services, have greatly benefited. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Ashish Rawat highlighted that 227,614 pilgrims reached the sacred site via horses and mules, amassing an income of Rs 66.7 crore. Notably, the outbreak of equine influenza temporarily affected these operations.

Heli services, crucial for pilgrims unable to undertake the trek, were emphasized by District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey. Operating from nine helipads with eight companies, these services assisted 49,247 devotees and earned approximately Rs 60 crore. Devotees are encouraged to book heli rides through the official IRCTC website.

Dandi-kandi services, preferred for young children, generated Rs 2 crore in revenue. The authorities also imposed fines totaling Rs 4.17 lakh for environmental violations. Additionally, over 7,000 operators are registered for dandi-kandi services this year, and 225 vehicles are registered for shuttle services, bringing in around Rs 11 crore for taxi operators by June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025