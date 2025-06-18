Left Menu

BJP's CT Ravi Critiques Congress as Caste Census Controversy Unfolds

BJP leader CT Ravi accused the Congress of weak commitment to OBC rights, attributing progress to Congress's decline. Ravi reaffirmed BJP's dedication to social justice. Meanwhile, Congress's Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP for delaying the caste census, questioning government intentions over financial allocations for this crucial exercise.

Updated: 18-06-2025 23:00 IST
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader CT Ravi on Wednesday emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to social justice, launching a stinging critique of the Congress for its past mishandling of OBC reservations and welfare policies. "BJP is committed to social justice," Ravi asserted, criticizing Congress's lack of willpower and commitment to equity.

He argued that the political landscape only began to shift in favor of OBC rights after the decline of Congress dominance, which, according to him, had previously blocked reservations for OBCs. The critique comes amidst a renewed spotlight on the caste census, with Congress's Sachin Pilot questioning the BJP-led Union government's delay tactics.

Pilot accused the government of using excuses like COVID-19 to delay the census, highlighting significant underfunding in its budget. He argued that the caste census is crucial for ensuring government schemes reach every beneficiary, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, a notification for the 2027 Census was published, setting the foundation for its future execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

