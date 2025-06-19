Left Menu

Global Oil Market Dynamics Amid Middle East Tensions

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais discussed the global oil market amid Middle East conflict. They emphasized cooperation between Russia and OPEC within the OPEC+ framework, highlighting Russia's appreciation for the organization's effectiveness.

19-06-2025 00:20 IST
In a recent meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak conferred with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais about the current dynamics of the global oil market.

This discussion comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East threaten to affect oil production and distribution, prompting urgent dialogue between key stakeholders.

Amidst these geopolitical challenges, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, underscoring Russia's recognition of the collaborative efforts in stabilizing the market.

