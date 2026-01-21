Trump Claims 'Reasonable' Progress in Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump declared at the World Economic Forum that he is 'reasonably close' to brokering a peace deal to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed surprise at the complexity of the situation, which he originally thought could be resolved swiftly.

Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to act decisively to avoid being 'stupid' by prolonging the war. He lamented the bloodshed caused by the conflict and emphasized the urgent need for a settlement to save lives.

Trump also commented on international relations, highlighting a positive history with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussing security concerns in Greenland. He claimed that his administration's strategy prevented the escalation of the Ukraine war into World War III.

(With inputs from agencies.)