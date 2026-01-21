Trump's Push for Peace: A U.S.-Ukraine-Russia Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Switzerland, focusing on ending the conflict with Russia. Trump believes both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ready to negotiate a peace deal after years of warfare, aiming for a ceasefire agreement.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Switzerland. Trump expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to halt the longstanding conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also seeming eager to negotiate a cessation.
Previously hesitant to finalize an agreement, the two leaders are now reportedly nearing a deal. Trump shared these insights during a conversation following his prepared address to global leaders and business executives at Davos, Switzerland. While discrepancies emerged about the timing of their meeting, Trump maintained it would take place.
The backdrop to these discussions is the upcoming anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Despite prior challenges and delays, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to facilitate a ceasefire, urging both nations to resolve their conflict judiciously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
