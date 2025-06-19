European Ministers Set for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain are scheduled for critical nuclear discussions this Friday with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva, according to a German diplomatic source who spoke to Reuters.

The ministers will initially convene with the European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at the German Consulate located in Geneva. Following this preliminary gathering, a joint meeting involving the Iranian foreign minister is expected to take place, the source revealed.

This strategic meeting plan has received prior agreement from the United States, the diplomatic source confirmed.

