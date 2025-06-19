Left Menu

European Ministers Set for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain are set to hold nuclear discussions with Iran in Geneva. The ministers will first consult with EU diplomat Kaja Kallas before engaging with Iran's foreign minister. The United States is aware and agrees with the plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:18 IST
European Ministers Set for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain are scheduled for critical nuclear discussions this Friday with their Iranian counterpart in Geneva, according to a German diplomatic source who spoke to Reuters.

The ministers will initially convene with the European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at the German Consulate located in Geneva. Following this preliminary gathering, a joint meeting involving the Iranian foreign minister is expected to take place, the source revealed.

This strategic meeting plan has received prior agreement from the United States, the diplomatic source confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025