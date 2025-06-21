Madhya Pradesh CM Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Planetarium in Ujjain

In a significant boost to astronomical education in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art planetarium in the Dongla region of Ujjain district on Saturday. Designed to immerse children and visitors in the wonders of astronomy, the planetarium features 4K visuals that transport audiences into the cosmic realm.

This modern digital planetarium has been established with significant collaboration. The Acharya Varahamihir Nyas spearheaded the project with financial backing from the Avada Foundation and technical expertise from Deep Sky Planetarium in Kolkata. With a seating capacity of 55 and featuring a digital projector and sound system, this air-conditioned facility was built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.6 crores.

Dongla, situated in Mahidpur tehsil on the Tropic of Cancer, is historically notable for its astronomical significance. This initiative continues the area's rich scientific traditions, initially recognized by the 2013 establishment of the Varahamihira Astronomical Observatory. CM Yadav also witnessed a rare zero shadow astronomical phenomenon at the observatory, demonstrating ancient measurement techniques using the Shanku Yantra.

(With inputs from agencies.)