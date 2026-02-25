Internal Strife: Maoist Leader's Tragic End Before Surrender
Anwesh, a divisional committee member of the Maoist group, was allegedly killed by fellow leader Sukru to prevent his surrender to the Odisha Police. The decomposed body was discovered in Kandhamal district, spotlighting internal tensions within Maoist ranks over defections before the state-imposed deadline.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, a Maoist leader in Odisha has reportedly turned on one of his own to prevent a defection. Kandhamal district police exhumed the body of Anwesh, a high-ranking Maoist leader, who was allegedly killed for planning to surrender.
Senior officers have identified Sukru, a feared Naxal leader, as the orchestrator of the killing. Anwesh was poised to voluntarily hand himself over to authorities, but his move was violently opposed, resulting in his death at the hands of his own organization.
Anwesh's body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic analysis as the Odisha Police appeal to other Maoist cadres to surrender, highlighting the deep divisions within Maoist groups over recent defections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Anwesh
- Sukru
- Odisha
- Kandhamal
- Naxal
- surrender
- internal conflict
- defection
- rehabilitation
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM Dismisses Naxalism-Industry Allegations, Emphasizes Development
Maoist Leaders' Surrender: A Turning Point in Left-Wing Extremism
A New Dawn: Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Maoist Leadership Surrender Signals New Era of Peace
Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders before Telangana police.