Internal Strife: Maoist Leader's Tragic End Before Surrender

In a startling development, a Maoist leader in Odisha has reportedly turned on one of his own to prevent a defection. Kandhamal district police exhumed the body of Anwesh, a high-ranking Maoist leader, who was allegedly killed for planning to surrender.

Senior officers have identified Sukru, a feared Naxal leader, as the orchestrator of the killing. Anwesh was poised to voluntarily hand himself over to authorities, but his move was violently opposed, resulting in his death at the hands of his own organization.

Anwesh's body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic analysis as the Odisha Police appeal to other Maoist cadres to surrender, highlighting the deep divisions within Maoist groups over recent defections.