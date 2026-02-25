Diplomatic Tools: Trump’s Strategy for Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance reiterated on Wednesday that President Donald Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions with Iran, expressing hope that Iran will respond earnestly in the upcoming negotiations.

In an interview on Fox News' 'America's Newsroom,' Vance emphasized Trump's unwavering stance against Iran possessing nuclear weapons while highlighting the President's preference for achieving this through diplomacy.

The upcoming U.S.-Iran negotiations in Geneva mark the third round of discussions over Tehran's nuclear program. As diplomatic talks progress, Vance avoided commenting on whether the U.S. desires the removal of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

