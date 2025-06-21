India's Lifeline: Operation Sindhu Rescues Hundreds from Iran

Union Minister and BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, underscored India's steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety of its citizens overseas, while discussing the ongoing Operation Sindhu, aimed at rescuing Indian students stranded in Iran. Speaking to the press on Saturday, Thakur stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is ever-ready to rescue any Indian in peril, whether it's in conflict zones like Ukraine or Syria, or providing earthquake relief to nations like Nepal and Turkey. Operation Sindhu is on track, successfully repatriating Indian students stuck in Iran."

As Indian nationals arrived at Delhi Airport from war-torn Iran, they expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the central government. Transported on a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, evacuees chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in joy upon reaching Indian soil. "Thanks to our government, they protected and returned us to India. We are pleased with this administration," one woman told ANI.

"I feel relieved. Immense gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. We faced no issues as all necessary amenities, including accommodation and food, were provided," stated evacuee Fatima Begum. Fazil Naqvi, another returned national, lauded the aid from the Indian Embassy, saying, "We are grateful for the safe evacuation and desire for the continued efficiency of the Modi government," he told ANI.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that 517 Indian nationals have returned from Iran under Operation Sindhu. He confirmed a special flight arrived in New Delhi from Ashgabat on June 21. Prompted by escalating conflicts between Iran and Israel, the Indian government activated Operation Sindhu. In a tweet, Jaiswal declared, "Operation Sindhu is ongoing. A special flight from Ashgabat landed in New Delhi at 3:00 AM on June 21, repatriating Indians from Iran."

The Indian Embassy in Tehran played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of students, while the MEA facilitated their return. Evacuee Zaffar Abbas Naqvi shared how escalating threats pushed his family to move from Mashhad and seek assistance from the Indian government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)