Nilambur Bypoll: Key Political Contest and Vote Counting Procedure

The Nilambur bypoll vote counting begins on June 23 amid tight security and political stakes. Major parties vie for victory, with nineteen rounds of counting scheduled. Voter turnout was 70.76%, and the election is viewed as a test for the upcoming state elections in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the Nilambur bypoll vote counting, beginning at 8 am on June 23. According to Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Ratan U Kelkar, the counting process will commence at 8 am with nineteen rounds to be conducted.

Five tables are assigned for postal ballots, with electronic votes to follow. Observers from the Election Commission will oversee the process, ensuring accuracy by comparing VVPAT slips with EVM results. Security measures are robust, with 24/7 surveillance by armed forces.

The bypoll, a precursor to the 2026 elections, features candidates from major political fronts. With a 70.76% turnout, the election is crucial as parties strive to demonstrate grassroots support and political momentum in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

