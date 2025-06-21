Left Menu

BSF Punjab Leads Nationwide Yoga Day Celebration With Unity and Wellness

The BSF Punjab celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 with fervor across all Headquarters, Units, and Border Outposts. The event saw enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders, highlighting a commitment to wellness and unity. The theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', emphasized the link between personal and planetary wellness.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:38 IST
BSF troops perfom Yoga on International Day of Yoga (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSF Punjab marked International Yoga Day 2025 with vibrant celebrations held across its Headquarters, Units, and Border Outposts, the BSF Punjab frontier announced. Troops, students, local dignitaries, and border area residents participated enthusiastically, embodying the spirits of wellness and nationalism in unison.

This globally lauded initiative of the Indian Government saw BSF formations in Punjab instilling a profound sense of physical, mental, and spiritual harmony among participants. The mass yoga demonstrations reflected discipline and unity, advocating for healthier lifestyles and reinforcing the connection between security forces and the local community.

BSF Punjab's dedicated efforts underscored its allegiance to national pride and community involvement, turning Yoga Day into a vivid celebration of peace and prosperity along the nation's borders. Meanwhile, similar observances took place, including Assam Rifles' display in Shillong and the Border Roads Organisation's high-altitude practice in Ladakh. This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', spotlighted the intrinsic bond between personal well-being and global health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

