BSF Punjab Leads Nationwide Yoga Day Celebration With Unity and Wellness

BSF Punjab marked International Yoga Day 2025 with vibrant celebrations held across its Headquarters, Units, and Border Outposts, the BSF Punjab frontier announced. Troops, students, local dignitaries, and border area residents participated enthusiastically, embodying the spirits of wellness and nationalism in unison.

This globally lauded initiative of the Indian Government saw BSF formations in Punjab instilling a profound sense of physical, mental, and spiritual harmony among participants. The mass yoga demonstrations reflected discipline and unity, advocating for healthier lifestyles and reinforcing the connection between security forces and the local community.

BSF Punjab's dedicated efforts underscored its allegiance to national pride and community involvement, turning Yoga Day into a vivid celebration of peace and prosperity along the nation's borders. Meanwhile, similar observances took place, including Assam Rifles' display in Shillong and the Border Roads Organisation's high-altitude practice in Ladakh. This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', spotlighted the intrinsic bond between personal well-being and global health.

(With inputs from agencies.)