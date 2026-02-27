U.S. Embassy Permits Departure Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has greenlit the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from Israel, citing safety risks amidst increasing tensions involving Iran.

This 'authorized departure' was communicated by U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who urged those wishing to leave to act promptly. Despite heightened military presence and stalled nuclear negotiations with Tehran, Huckabee assured staff that there was no immediate cause for alarm.

The situation has prompted other nations to similarly adjust their diplomatic presences in the region, with advisories against travel to Iran becoming more common as threats of military escalation persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)