Himachal's Power Push: CM Cracks Down on Dormant Hydropower Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for robust action against the stalled developments in the hydropower sector. In a significant directive issued during a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Saturday, Sukhu instructed the Energy Department to cancel agreements with non-serious hydro power developers whose projects have been delayed for years.

Highlighting the economic importance of hydropower for the state, Sukhu affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring tangible benefits reaches the state's citizens. Action includes reclaiming stalled projects such as the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh from SJVNL.

The government will also halt progress on Kishau and Renuka Dam projects unless neighboring states address pending agreements regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board. In pursuit of maximizing power capacity, Chief Minister Sukhu also reviewed potential sites for pump storage, setting forth a strategic roadmap for future energy security in the state.

