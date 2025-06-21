Left Menu

Himachal's Power Push: CM Cracks Down on Dormant Hydropower Projects

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructs a crackdown on stalled hydropower projects to mitigate state losses. The government plans to reclaim underperforming projects and expedite new ones responsibly, emphasizing benefits for the populace and adherence to deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:50 IST
Himachal's Power Push: CM Cracks Down on Dormant Hydropower Projects
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for robust action against the stalled developments in the hydropower sector. In a significant directive issued during a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Saturday, Sukhu instructed the Energy Department to cancel agreements with non-serious hydro power developers whose projects have been delayed for years.

Highlighting the economic importance of hydropower for the state, Sukhu affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring tangible benefits reaches the state's citizens. Action includes reclaiming stalled projects such as the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh from SJVNL.

The government will also halt progress on Kishau and Renuka Dam projects unless neighboring states address pending agreements regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board. In pursuit of maximizing power capacity, Chief Minister Sukhu also reviewed potential sites for pump storage, setting forth a strategic roadmap for future energy security in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025