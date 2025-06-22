Left Menu

Israeli Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Israeli stocks reached new heights following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, boosting market confidence in the region's security. The TA-125 and TA-35 indices saw significant gains. The shekel appreciated, and government bond prices rose amid increased investor optimism and potential strategic alliances in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:59 IST
Israeli Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable market reaction, Israeli stocks soared to record levels on Sunday, following U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The sweeping action by the United States is being hailed by investors as a preventive measure against Tehran's nuclear ambitions, contributing to an uplift in market sentiment.

The all-encompassing Tel Aviv 125 index grew 1.8% on the day, extending its upward trajectory to approximately 8% over the past week, while the elite TA-35 climbed 1.5%. These gains come on the back of comprehensive Israeli military operations against Iranian targets, reportedly bolstering regional security.

The currency and bond markets also reacted positively, with the shekel appreciating and government bond yields falling. Economist Ronen Menachem noted that the strategic military developments could forge closer regional ties, potentially leading to further market advancements, although some of these prospects may already be reflected in recent market performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025