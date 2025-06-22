Israeli Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

In a remarkable market reaction, Israeli stocks soared to record levels on Sunday, following U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The sweeping action by the United States is being hailed by investors as a preventive measure against Tehran's nuclear ambitions, contributing to an uplift in market sentiment.

The all-encompassing Tel Aviv 125 index grew 1.8% on the day, extending its upward trajectory to approximately 8% over the past week, while the elite TA-35 climbed 1.5%. These gains come on the back of comprehensive Israeli military operations against Iranian targets, reportedly bolstering regional security.

The currency and bond markets also reacted positively, with the shekel appreciating and government bond yields falling. Economist Ronen Menachem noted that the strategic military developments could forge closer regional ties, potentially leading to further market advancements, although some of these prospects may already be reflected in recent market performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)