Left Menu

NLC India Ltd Secures Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India Ltd's subsidiary has won a contract from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to develop large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. The 250 MW/500 MWh capacity project will be executed on a build-own-operate model with viability gap funding, marking a significant milestone for NLC in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:12 IST
NLC India Ltd Secures Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd has announced a major achievement for its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd, which has secured a contract with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd for the development of extensive Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. This marks the company's first large-scale foray into standalone BESS projects.

The awarded project comprises three BESS systems with a total capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh, supporting two cycles of charging and discharging for efficient on-demand usage. This venture will be conducted under a build-own-operate model, with viability gap funding to bolster the initiative.

The contract was secured through competitive bidding, showcasing NLC India's prowess in the renewable energy sector. The company, traditionally known for lignite mining and power generation, is strengthening its commitment to renewable energy, highlighted by a recent significant increase in profit, underscoring its strategic diversification into coal mining and renewable energy both domestically and internationally.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025