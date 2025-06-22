NLC India Ltd Secures Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India Ltd has announced a major achievement for its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd, which has secured a contract with Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd for the development of extensive Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. This marks the company's first large-scale foray into standalone BESS projects.

The awarded project comprises three BESS systems with a total capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh, supporting two cycles of charging and discharging for efficient on-demand usage. This venture will be conducted under a build-own-operate model, with viability gap funding to bolster the initiative.

The contract was secured through competitive bidding, showcasing NLC India's prowess in the renewable energy sector. The company, traditionally known for lignite mining and power generation, is strengthening its commitment to renewable energy, highlighted by a recent significant increase in profit, underscoring its strategic diversification into coal mining and renewable energy both domestically and internationally.