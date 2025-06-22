Left Menu

INS Nilgiri Bolsters India's Eastern Fleet with Cutting-Edge Stealth

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of India's Project 17A stealth frigates, joins the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. Built under the 'Make in India' initiative, this advanced vessel enhances the capabilities of the Eastern Fleet, embodying India's push for defense self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:14 IST
INS Nilgiri joins Eastern Naval Command (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enhancement of India's maritime strength, the INS Nilgiri was officially inducted into the Eastern Naval Command on Sunday, marking its new stationing at the strategic port of Visakhapatnam. As the lead ship of the indigenously crafted Project 17A stealth frigates, its arrival signifies an important advancement for the nation's naval force.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, the technologically advanced warship was greeted with traditional honors as it entered the "City of Destiny." Known for its sleek design and sophisticated technology, INS Nilgiri is set to fortify the capabilities of the Eastern Fleet, an integral segment of India's maritime defense strategy along the eastern seaboard.

Advancing the 'Make in India' initiative, INS Nilgiri is the prototype of seven stealth frigates projected to redefine naval warfare for India. Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, it features state-of-the-art stealth, survivability, and seakeeping capabilities, ensuring that Indian naval power continues to expand in complexity and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

