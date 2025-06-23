Slovakia Balances Defense and Development: Prioritizing Dual-Use Projects

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, declared the country's intention to manage its defense spending increases toward NATO's 2035 goals at its own pace.

Fico emphasized that any rise in spending next year will target dual-use projects such as roads and hospitals, rather than military buildup.

Highlighting Slovakia's broader priorities, he pointed out the need to focus on improving public budgets and elevating the national living standard to match the EU average.

(With inputs from agencies.)