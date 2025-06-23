Empowering the Next Generation: NAVYA Initiative to Skill Adolescent Girls

The Indian government is set to launch NAVYA, a pilot program aiming to equip adolescent girls with vocational skills in non-traditional roles. This initiative falls under the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and underlines the government's commitment to women-led development.

Targeted at girls aged 16-18 who have completed at least Class 10, the program will roll out across 27 districts known for underserved and vulnerable populations. The joint effort by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship highlights a strategic approach to inclusive growth.

The launch event will feature interactive sessions with trainees and the distribution of certificates. NAVYA represents more than just a skill development scheme; it's a reaffirmation of the commitment to empowering young women, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

