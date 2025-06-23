Left Menu

Empowering the Next Generation: NAVYA Initiative to Skill Adolescent Girls

The Indian government launches NAVYA, a pilot initiative aimed at providing vocational training to adolescent girls in non-traditional job roles across 27 districts. This initiative, in collaboration between MWCD and MSDE, seeks to empower young women as part of the broader 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST
Government to launch 'NAVYA' (Photo/X@MinistryWCD). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to launch NAVYA, a pilot program aiming to equip adolescent girls with vocational skills in non-traditional roles. This initiative falls under the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and underlines the government's commitment to women-led development.

Targeted at girls aged 16-18 who have completed at least Class 10, the program will roll out across 27 districts known for underserved and vulnerable populations. The joint effort by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship highlights a strategic approach to inclusive growth.

The launch event will feature interactive sessions with trainees and the distribution of certificates. NAVYA represents more than just a skill development scheme; it's a reaffirmation of the commitment to empowering young women, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

