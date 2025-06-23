EU Gears Up for 18th Sanction Package Against Russia
The European Union plans to approve its 18th sanctions package targeting Russia by this week, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The considerations include a lower cap on Russian oil prices.
The European Union is on the verge of approving its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as per a statement made on Monday by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
The EU's new measures could include a proposal for a lower price cap on Russian oil exports.
This development underscores the EU's continuous efforts to apply pressure on Russia, as geopolitical tensions remain high.
