Seized Russian Oil Tanker Sparks International Dispute and Indian Concern

The Indian government is actively investigating reports regarding the presence of Indian nationals on a Russian-flagged oil tanker that was apprehended by the United States in the North Atlantic, according to officials. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated that they are verifying the information concerning these individuals.

During a recent press briefing, it was confirmed that the tanker, which allegedly violated US sanctions around Venezuela, had a diverse crew including purportedly three Indians. The tanker was intercepted by US forces in a high-stakes operation after a prolonged pursuit at sea.

Russia has strongly opposed the seizure, labeling it as unlawful and demanding the immediate and respectful treatment of Russian nationals involved. They reiterated the international law that protects freedom of navigation on high seas, claiming the incident contravenes such principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)