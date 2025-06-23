Market Optimism Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tesla's Bold Move

U.S. stock indexes showed a rally on Monday, as investors shrugged off worries of potential crude supply disruptions following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Notably, Tesla witnessed a significant share surge of 9.5% after launching a fleet of robotaxis in Austin, Texas, marking a strategic advancement in autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, oil prices saw a decline of over 1%, settling at $76.2 per barrel. This decrease followed their rise to a five-month high earlier, amidst continued oil and gas transit from the Middle East, even after U.S. airstrikes on Iran. The market remains tense, with Iran's retaliation still pending, sparking fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict and potential inflationary effects.

In other market movements, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq reported gains, while focus shifts to upcoming U.S. economic indicators and the Fed's actions on inflation and interest rates. The finance world also eyes earnings from Nike and FedEx, with developments such as Fiserv's new digital asset initiative and Northern Trust's potential merger with Bank of New York Mellon making headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)