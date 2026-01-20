British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Telegraph Sale
British culture minister Lisa Nandy expressed her intention to potentially intervene in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper to DMGT for 500 million pounds. The sale follows a failed acquisition attempt by RedBird IMI due to British restrictions on foreign newspaper ownership. Nandy has not yet made a final decision.
In a significant development, British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced on Tuesday that she is contemplating intervention in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper. The proposed 500 million pound transaction involves a transfer of ownership to the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT.
Since 2023, the Telegraph has been in a state of uncertainty following an unsuccessful acquisition attempt by RedBird IMI, a joint venture between U.S.-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments. The deal faltered due to Britain's limitations on foreign ownership in the newspaper sector.
Nandy emphasized that she has not made a conclusive decision regarding intervention. Her current stance, outlined in a 'minded to' letter, allows involved parties to provide feedback by January 26 before any final decision is reached.
(With inputs from agencies.)