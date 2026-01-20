British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Telegraph Sale

In a significant development, British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced on Tuesday that she is contemplating intervention in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper. The proposed 500 million pound transaction involves a transfer of ownership to the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT.

Since 2023, the Telegraph has been in a state of uncertainty following an unsuccessful acquisition attempt by RedBird IMI, a joint venture between U.S.-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments. The deal faltered due to Britain's limitations on foreign ownership in the newspaper sector.

Nandy emphasized that she has not made a conclusive decision regarding intervention. Her current stance, outlined in a 'minded to' letter, allows involved parties to provide feedback by January 26 before any final decision is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)