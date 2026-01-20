Left Menu

British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Telegraph Sale

British culture minister Lisa Nandy expressed her intention to potentially intervene in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper to DMGT for 500 million pounds. The sale follows a failed acquisition attempt by RedBird IMI due to British restrictions on foreign newspaper ownership. Nandy has not yet made a final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:36 IST
British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Telegraph Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced on Tuesday that she is contemplating intervention in the sale of the Telegraph newspaper. The proposed 500 million pound transaction involves a transfer of ownership to the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT.

Since 2023, the Telegraph has been in a state of uncertainty following an unsuccessful acquisition attempt by RedBird IMI, a joint venture between U.S.-based RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi's International Media Investments. The deal faltered due to Britain's limitations on foreign ownership in the newspaper sector.

Nandy emphasized that she has not made a conclusive decision regarding intervention. Her current stance, outlined in a 'minded to' letter, allows involved parties to provide feedback by January 26 before any final decision is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026