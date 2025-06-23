Left Menu

Unified Lending Interface: Shaping a New Frontier in Digital Credit

The finance ministry and RBI discussed scaling up the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), promising to revolutionize credit delivery. ULI, akin to UPI in payments, will streamline lending through standardised APIs, offering easy data access and promoting financial inclusion across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:17 IST
Unified Lending Interface: Shaping a New Frontier in Digital Credit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India recently engaged with stakeholders to explore the prospects of scaling up the Unified Lending Interface (ULI). Seen as a digital public infrastructure with transformative potential, similar to UPI in the payment industry, ULI aims to overhaul the credit delivery system across the nation.

During the meeting, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar emphasized ULI's potential to ensure frictionless credit access for every Indian. The platform seeks to integrate technology, data, and policy into a seamless system, encouraging financial inclusion and efficient service delivery.

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar highlighted ULI as a national asset, urging state and central departments to contribute data to the platform. Nagaraju encouraged stakeholders to fast-track dataset integration, aiming to create a robust lending ecosystem akin to UPI's impact on payments.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025