Russia and Mali Forge Strategic Economic Ties

Russia has taken steps to strengthen its economic relationship with Mali, as major agreements were signed on Monday. President Vladimir Putin hosted Colonel Assimi Goita at the Kremlin, where they discussed expanding cooperation in energy, logistics, and natural resource development.

Despite the current modest trade volume, Putin noted "good upward trend" in their relations, as reported by Kremlin's readout. Significant areas for future collaboration include geological exploration and humanitarian efforts. One signed deal marks cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, with previous talks highlighting the construction of a low-power nuclear plant in Mali.

In parallel, construction has commenced on a Russian-supported gold refinery in Mali. This initiative aims to empower the Western African country by enhancing control over its natural resources. Mali, noted as a leading gold producer in Africa, is moving towards establishing a certified refinery. Russian mercenary groups, which played a role in supporting Goita's government post the withdrawal of French and U.N. troops, continue to maintain a presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)