Left Menu

Russia and Mali Forge Strategic Economic Ties

Russia and Mali have signed agreements to strengthen trade and economic relations. President Putin met with Mali's military junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, discussing areas such as energy, logistics, and natural resources. The nations signed a nuclear energy cooperation deal, and a gold refinery construction is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST
Russia and Mali Forge Strategic Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has taken steps to strengthen its economic relationship with Mali, as major agreements were signed on Monday. President Vladimir Putin hosted Colonel Assimi Goita at the Kremlin, where they discussed expanding cooperation in energy, logistics, and natural resource development.

Despite the current modest trade volume, Putin noted "good upward trend" in their relations, as reported by Kremlin's readout. Significant areas for future collaboration include geological exploration and humanitarian efforts. One signed deal marks cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, with previous talks highlighting the construction of a low-power nuclear plant in Mali.

In parallel, construction has commenced on a Russian-supported gold refinery in Mali. This initiative aims to empower the Western African country by enhancing control over its natural resources. Mali, noted as a leading gold producer in Africa, is moving towards establishing a certified refinery. Russian mercenary groups, which played a role in supporting Goita's government post the withdrawal of French and U.N. troops, continue to maintain a presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025