Finance Minister Advocates for More Taxpayer-Centric Approach

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged tax officers to resolve taxpayer grievances promptly and process refunds quickly. At a conclave, she emphasized streamlining tax compliance and increasing transparency. Significant reforms aim to reduce litigation and improve taxpayer trust and ease compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:42 IST
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed tax officers to prioritize resolving taxpayer grievances swiftly, highlighting the importance of timely refunds. Speaking at a conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax, Sitharaman stressed the need for efficiency in handling disputed tax demands to reduce litigation backlog and enhance trust in the process.

The minister noted a significant increase in refunds issued, urging a taxpayer-centric approach for better service delivery and transparency. Sitharaman instructed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to address pending grievances through mechanisms like CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran to ensure responsive governance.

Sitharaman also emphasized simplifying tax compliance processes and revising thresholds for tax dispute appeals. Recent reforms in faceless assessments and digital services reflect efforts to provide tangible benefits to taxpayers, aiming at increased voluntary compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

