DGCA's New Safety Guidelines: Strengthening Aviation Safety Amid Monsoon Hazards

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued updated operational guidelines to bolster aviation safety amid increased monsoon-related flight incidents. The focus is on weather avoidance, pilot experience, and real-time risk assessments, aiming to prevent occurrences like a recent IndiGo flight incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising monsoon-related flight incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has unveiled updated guidelines to enhance aviation safety. This move follows a recent event involving an IndiGo flight that suffered nose cone damage but landed safely.

The revised directives emphasize preemptive weather avoidance, urging pilots to maintain a significant distance from convective systems. Avoiding flight below storm clouds is recommended due to the high risk of windshear and other hazards.

Highlighting Ice Crystal Icing (ICI) risks, the DGCA advises lateral deviations for safety. Airlines are also encouraged to deploy seasoned crews during adverse weather and integrate scenario-based training to aid pilots in making informed decisions regarding enroute diversions.

The guidelines further caution against visual illusions during landings in poor weather, stressing the need for pilot vigilance. Importance is placed on real-time weather reporting by pilots to enhance safety measures in collaboration with air traffic controllers.

Addressing climate-induced weather challenges, the DGCA emphasizes prioritizing safety over operational punctually, reinforcing the need for comprehensive communication throughout flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

