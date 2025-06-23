Left Menu

Oil in the Crosshairs: Trump Urges Drilling Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid volatile crude prices, President Trump calls for increased oil production due to US-Iran tensions. Iran threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route, elevating global market concerns. The US has heightened security measures in the Middle East, while analysts doubt Iran's full closure of the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, President Donald Trump urged the US and other oil-producing nations to ramp up oil production in light of fluctuating crude prices, following recent US military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The president emphasized the importance of keeping oil prices down, warning of potential threats to national and international interests as diplomatic tensions with Iran escalate, particularly centering on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Global markets closely monitor the evolving situation, amidst warnings from analysts about the unlikely but impactful possibility of Iran closing a transit point crucial for global oil supplies, spurring market fears amidst heightened Middle East security alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

