Coordinated Strikes: Iran and Qatar's Surprising Strategy

In a surprising revelation, the New York Times reported on Monday that Iran coordinated its military strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar with Qatari officials beforehand. This move was reportedly made to minimize casualties.

The information comes from three Iranian officials who shed light on the behind-the-scenes strategy.

This coordination between Iran and Qatar underscores a complex geopolitical relationship in the region, as both countries navigate the fraught tensions surrounding U.S. military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)