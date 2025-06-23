Left Menu

Coordinated Strikes: Iran and Qatar's Surprising Strategy

Iran reportedly coordinated with Qatari officials prior to striking U.S. bases in Qatar, aiming to reduce casualties. This strategic move was revealed by three Iranian officials and reported by the New York Times. The collaboration highlights a complex geopolitical relationship in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:56 IST
Coordinated Strikes: Iran and Qatar's Surprising Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising revelation, the New York Times reported on Monday that Iran coordinated its military strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar with Qatari officials beforehand. This move was reportedly made to minimize casualties.

The information comes from three Iranian officials who shed light on the behind-the-scenes strategy.

This coordination between Iran and Qatar underscores a complex geopolitical relationship in the region, as both countries navigate the fraught tensions surrounding U.S. military presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025