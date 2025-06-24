China's Multibillion-Dollar Investments in Iran: Navigating Allies Under Sanctions

China, one of Iran's key allies and leading oil purchasers, is cautiously navigating its economic and strategic interests amid the U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran. Despite its stance, China has maintained diplomatic relations by calling for peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflicts involving Iran.

The investments by Beijing in Iran's economic landscape, though significant, lag behind its other regional commitments. In 2021, a 25-year cooperation agreement was signed, yet comprehensive implementation remains elusive. Fears of infringing U.S. sanctions have deterred substantial Chinese state-owned enterprises from deeper involvements.

China's investments in Iran's energy sector highlight its focus, with notable agreements in oil, gas, and solar projects. Concurrently, infrastructural projects such as railway expansions underscore the Belt and Road Initiative's influence in the region. However, concerns about financial viability and U.S. geopolitical influence continue to pose challenges.

