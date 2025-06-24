Left Menu

Secure Passage: Telangana Ensures Safe Evacuation from Conflict Zones

The Telangana government has successfully evacuated 23 citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies. Efforts are ongoing, focusing on Israel where airspace closures pose challenges, with more evacuations anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:12 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The government of Telangana announced on Tuesday the safe evacuation of 23 residents from conflict-stricken areas in the Middle East by 1:00 pm on June 23. This feat, as detailed in an official statement, was accomplished through cooperative efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies abroad.

The latest batch of 17 individuals returned on Sunday. Data reveals that five citizens returned from Masshad, Iran, one individual traveled from Jordan via Iran, and eleven returned from Israel in two separate groups. These arrivals followed the evacuation of six students, four from Iran and two from Israel, on Saturday, totaling 23 repatriated citizens so far.

The evacuation operations were closely overseen by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the Telangana Bhavan helpdesk in New Delhi playing a supporting role. The helpdesk staff welcomed the returnees, provided refreshments, coordinated activities on the ground, and facilitated their onward travel within the country.

The evacuees managed their further travel to Hyderabad independently. Meanwhile, the Telangana government maintained its collaboration with national agencies to guarantee the safe return of additional citizens. Special attention was given to Israel amid challenges posed by temporary airspace shutdowns affecting flight operations.

An official statement from the government emphasized, 'The Government of Telangana reiterates its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safe return of every citizen. The helpline at Telangana Bhavan remains operational for real-time assistance and information.' More evacuations are expected later today, with ongoing monitoring and aid ensured by officials.

