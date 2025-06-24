Market Rollercoaster: Oil Dives Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

In a dramatic turn of events, oil prices plummeted by 3% while global shares soared after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This announcement came shortly after the U.S. had targeted Iran's nuclear sites the previous weekend.

Despite a brief Iranian retaliation against a U.S. base, the mood in the markets remained buoyant. Brent futures dropped to their lowest level since June 11, stabilizing at $69.11 a barrel. U.S. crude futures also took a hit, settling at $66.32 a barrel.

Investors, largely unperturbed by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz's orders for military strikes on Tehran, saw a rally in risk assets. While the bond market was influenced by Germany's new budget plans, attention remains on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions and global economic indicators.

