Delhi High Court Greenlights Rajpal Yadav's Australia Trip for Film Promotion

The Delhi High Court has approved Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's travel to Melbourne for promoting his film. The trip, scheduled for June 27 to July 5, 2025, was permitted under conditions set by the Court. Yadav's legal case is ongoing, with mediation efforts currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:11 IST
Delhi High Court Greenlights Rajpal Yadav's Australia Trip for Film Promotion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has given the nod to Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav, permitting him to travel to Melbourne, Australia, to engage in promotional activities for his new film, "Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar." The approval was granted following an application pertinent to Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, serving as the Vacation Judge, issued the order on Monday, emphasizing compliance with specific conditions. Yadav was invited by Black and White Motion Picture Pvt. Ltd. His legal team, during the application process, included an official invitation and flight itinerary. Notably, Yadav has previously adhered to travel conditions imposed by the Court.

Among the conditions for travel, Yadav is required to submit a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) worth Rs 1 lakh to the Court Registry. The actor must also provide his contact information, ensuring accessibility throughout his stay abroad. His passport, temporarily returned for the trip, will be re-deposited upon return, while his brother's passport is held as an additional guarantee.

Yadav is embroiled in a legal case, with his sentence currently suspended following the High Court's decision in June 2024. The Court, at that time, considered the Yadavs not to be habitual offenders and suggested a potential settlement through mediation. The case remains under investigation, with a subsequent hearing set for July 8, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

