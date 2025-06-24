Fierce Wildfires Threaten Greek Island of Chios Amid State of Emergency

Hundreds of firefighters continued their relentless battle for a third day on Tuesday to contain wildfires devastating the Greek island of Chios. The inferno has destroyed forests and farmland, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of villagers and leading to a state of emergency declaration.

With Chios in the bustling tourist season, authorities aim to keep the flames from mastiha-producing regions. Firefighters, volunteers, and residents have been striving to halt the fire's advance towards Agios Giorgios Sikousis, with aircraft releasing water bombs and personnel working to douse threatening spots.

A Greek fire official noted persisting challenges due to northerly winds complicating efforts. Greece's expanded firefighting force, which includes a record 18,000 hires this year, underscores the urgency amid hotter, drier summers attributed to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)