Left Menu

Fierce Wildfires Threaten Greek Island of Chios Amid State of Emergency

Firefighters on the Greek island of Chios are battling to contain wildfires that have been raging for three days, threatening forests, farmland, and villages. Over 400 firefighters, 14 helicopters, and four aircraft are in action as authorities try to protect the island's valuable mastiha-producing areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:01 IST
Fierce Wildfires Threaten Greek Island of Chios Amid State of Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of firefighters continued their relentless battle for a third day on Tuesday to contain wildfires devastating the Greek island of Chios. The inferno has destroyed forests and farmland, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of villagers and leading to a state of emergency declaration.

With Chios in the bustling tourist season, authorities aim to keep the flames from mastiha-producing regions. Firefighters, volunteers, and residents have been striving to halt the fire's advance towards Agios Giorgios Sikousis, with aircraft releasing water bombs and personnel working to douse threatening spots.

A Greek fire official noted persisting challenges due to northerly winds complicating efforts. Greece's expanded firefighting force, which includes a record 18,000 hires this year, underscores the urgency amid hotter, drier summers attributed to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025