Fierce Wildfires Threaten Greek Island of Chios Amid State of Emergency
Firefighters on the Greek island of Chios are battling to contain wildfires that have been raging for three days, threatening forests, farmland, and villages. Over 400 firefighters, 14 helicopters, and four aircraft are in action as authorities try to protect the island's valuable mastiha-producing areas.
Hundreds of firefighters continued their relentless battle for a third day on Tuesday to contain wildfires devastating the Greek island of Chios. The inferno has destroyed forests and farmland, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of villagers and leading to a state of emergency declaration.
With Chios in the bustling tourist season, authorities aim to keep the flames from mastiha-producing regions. Firefighters, volunteers, and residents have been striving to halt the fire's advance towards Agios Giorgios Sikousis, with aircraft releasing water bombs and personnel working to douse threatening spots.
A Greek fire official noted persisting challenges due to northerly winds complicating efforts. Greece's expanded firefighting force, which includes a record 18,000 hires this year, underscores the urgency amid hotter, drier summers attributed to climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
