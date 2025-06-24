Powell Stands Firm Amid Trump's Rate Cut Pressure
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opts for a cautious approach, waiting for economic signals before adjusting interest rates, despite President Trump's pressure for immediate cuts. The Fed remains in a delicate position between economic strategy and political influences amid concerns over tariffs and inflation forecasts.
- Country:
- United States
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced on Tuesday that the bank will adopt a 'wait and see' approach regarding interest rate adjustments, standing firm against President Donald Trump's demand for immediate cuts. Powell's comments were made in prepared remarks for the House Financial Services Committee.
With Trump's consistent pressure for lower rates, Powell faces challenging sessions in Congress. Previous appearances have seen him receive a generally positive reception, despite the President's public attacks, including a recent social media post criticizing Powell's policy decisions.
The Fed recently maintained its current rate, while future strategies remain divided. Predictions range from no cuts to possible reductions in the immediate months, depending on economic performances, such as the impact of tariffs introduced by Trump, which have raised fears of inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Export Struggles Amid U.S. Tariffs
India's Path to a $7-8 Trillion Economy: The Role of Education and Technology
Shifting Sands: The Wheat Resurgence Amidst Trade Tariffs
China's Trade Tides: Export Dynamics in a Shifting Global Economy
Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy