National Estimates Committees Conference: Enhancing Governance Through Synergy and Technology

The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees culminated in Mumbai, presided by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who underscored the necessity of institutional collaboration and the embrace of technology-driven governance for enhanced democratic processes. Birla highlighted the critical role of transparent coordination among government bodies in executing efficient policies and citizen-centric administration.

Emphasizing transparency and fiscal responsibility, Speaker Birla urged robust mechanisms for prudent public fund usage. He advocated integrating advanced digital technologies for administrative efficiency, promoting real-time public service delivery, and maintaining good governance values in the digital age. Parliamentary Committees, he noted, act as supportive and guiding instruments in governance.

He elaborated that these committees contribute significantly to transparent, accountable governance by offering well-researched recommendations, bridging the executive and legislative branches. Speaker Birla emphasized the importance of public representatives leveraging their ground-level insights to enhance budget scrutiny and advance fiscal discipline through meaningful engagement with technology.

Reflecting on the conference's impact, Birla reiterated the committees' pivotal role in ensuring fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability. He called for increased public engagement with committees to build trust in democratic institutions. Ideas from this conference are expected to lead to more efficient, accountable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)