Left Menu

National Estimates Committees Conference: Enhancing Governance Through Synergy and Technology

The National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, emphasized institutional synergy, financial accountability, and technology integration. Key discussions focused on improving transparency, effective budget scrutiny, and enhancing governance through digital tools. The conference concluded with resolutions aimed at fostering efficient and people-centric governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:11 IST
National Estimates Committees Conference: Enhancing Governance Through Synergy and Technology
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees culminated in Mumbai, presided by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who underscored the necessity of institutional collaboration and the embrace of technology-driven governance for enhanced democratic processes. Birla highlighted the critical role of transparent coordination among government bodies in executing efficient policies and citizen-centric administration.

Emphasizing transparency and fiscal responsibility, Speaker Birla urged robust mechanisms for prudent public fund usage. He advocated integrating advanced digital technologies for administrative efficiency, promoting real-time public service delivery, and maintaining good governance values in the digital age. Parliamentary Committees, he noted, act as supportive and guiding instruments in governance.

He elaborated that these committees contribute significantly to transparent, accountable governance by offering well-researched recommendations, bridging the executive and legislative branches. Speaker Birla emphasized the importance of public representatives leveraging their ground-level insights to enhance budget scrutiny and advance fiscal discipline through meaningful engagement with technology.

Reflecting on the conference's impact, Birla reiterated the committees' pivotal role in ensuring fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability. He called for increased public engagement with committees to build trust in democratic institutions. Ideas from this conference are expected to lead to more efficient, accountable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025