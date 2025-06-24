Left Menu

Germany's Record Bond Issuance Sparks Market Reaction

Germany's government bond yields rose as the cabinet approved a draft budget for 2025 and 2026, including record investments. This development dominated euro zone government bond markets. Meanwhile, the Middle East ceasefire influenced oil prices, reducing inflation expectations. ECB policymakers discussed interest rate cuts amid energy market volatility.

Germany's long-term government bond yields saw an increase on Tuesday after the cabinet passed a historic draft budget for 2025, along with a framework for 2026, which includes unprecedented investments to drive economic growth.

German 10-year bond yields edged up by 2.5 basis points, reaching 2.53%, while the 30-year yields peaked at 3.03%, marking an almost monthly high. This was driven by unexpected larger investments in Germany's new budget.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is considering further rate cuts amid ongoing energy market volatility. ECB officials confirmed they are nearing their inflation goals, aligning with the recent dip in oil prices following a ceasefire in the Middle East.

