Operation Sindhu: A Testament to India's Humanitarian Outreach

Union Minister Nityanand Rai has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for effectively managing evacuation operations, notably Operation Sindhu, which underscores India's ability to protect citizens amidst international crises. Rai emphasized that since Modi's tenure began, extensive efforts have been made to evacuate citizens from crisis zones.

On Tuesday evening, a significant milestone was reached when a special flight brought 281 Indian nationals, along with three Sri Lankans and two Nepalese citizens, safely back to New Delhi from conflict-stricken Iran. This latest operation increases the total number of Indians evacuated from Iran under the initiative to 2,576, per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA shared images of the homecoming on social media, noting the safe arrival of evacuees from Mashhad. This follows intensified clashes between Israel and Iran beginning June 13, which saw retaliatory strikes affecting regional safety, prompting such evacuation efforts.

