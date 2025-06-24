Left Menu

ECI Initiates Special Revision to Ensure Inclusive and Accurate Bihar Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar to include all eligible citizens and ensure transparency. The exercise aims to update the rolls and exclude ineligible entries, with booth-level officers conducting house-to-house surveys for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:28 IST
ECI Initiates Special Revision to Ensure Inclusive and Accurate Bihar Electoral Rolls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set in motion a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, adhering to guidelines established by the Commission. This comes as part of an effort to ensure that every eligible voter is accounted for while eliminating ineligible names from the list.

A spokesperson for the ECI explained that factors like urban migration, young citizens reaching voting age, and non-reporting of deceased individuals or illegal immigrants necessitate this overhaul to maintain electoral integrity. Booth Level Officers will conduct detailed house-to-house surveys as part of this revision process.

The revision will be executed with strict adherence to constitutional provisions under Article 326 of India's Constitution and relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act. Documentation, crucial for ensuring transparency, will be uploaded on ECINET, accessible only to authorized officials, to protect privacy while resolving discrepancies and enhancing the ease for vulnerable voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025