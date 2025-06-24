ECI Initiates Special Revision to Ensure Inclusive and Accurate Bihar Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set in motion a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, adhering to guidelines established by the Commission. This comes as part of an effort to ensure that every eligible voter is accounted for while eliminating ineligible names from the list.

A spokesperson for the ECI explained that factors like urban migration, young citizens reaching voting age, and non-reporting of deceased individuals or illegal immigrants necessitate this overhaul to maintain electoral integrity. Booth Level Officers will conduct detailed house-to-house surveys as part of this revision process.

The revision will be executed with strict adherence to constitutional provisions under Article 326 of India's Constitution and relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act. Documentation, crucial for ensuring transparency, will be uploaded on ECINET, accessible only to authorized officials, to protect privacy while resolving discrepancies and enhancing the ease for vulnerable voters.

